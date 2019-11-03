Browns are expected to go back to Greg Robinson at left tackle

Getty Images

The Browns made a change to their offensive line last week when they benched left tackle Greg Robinson, but it appears that they’ve decided to reverse course against the Broncos this Sunday.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the Browns are expected to start Robinson. Robinson started the final eight games in 2018 and the first six games this season.

Justin McCray started against the Patriots last Sunday and played every offensive snap of the 27-13 loss. The Browns allowed five sacks of Baker Mayfield during the game and the Browns have allowed 21 sacks this season.

The left tackle switch for Cleveland isn’t the only lineup change on tap for Sunday’s game in Denver. The Broncos will start Brandon Allen at quarterback after placing Joe Flacco on injured reserve during the week.