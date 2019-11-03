Browns stopped short on fourth down; Broncos go 95 yards for 24-12 lead

AP

The Browns can’t find the end zone.

They settled for field goals on four consecutive drives in the first half, ending possessions at the Denver 21, 12, 9 and 12. With 5:23 remaining in the third quarter, the Browns decided to go for it on fourth-and-one from the Denver 5-yard line.

The Browns inexplicably did not have Nick Chubb on the field on third or fourth down.

Dontrell Hilliard picked up 2 yards on third-and-three, and, on a quarterback sneak on fourth down, Baker Mayfield appeared to get enough for the first down.

Officials, though, ruled him short of the line to gain, giving the Broncos the ball on a change of possession.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens challenged the ruling on the field.

Without a definitive replay, Al Riveron let the play stand.

The Browns lost the ball and the timeout.

The Broncos then went 95 yards in seven plays, with Phillip Lindsay scoring on a 30-yard run. Denver now leads 24-12 with 1:06 remaining in the third quarter.

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham are playing in the second half after changing their shoes at halftime. NFL officials told the Browns the players’ shoes did not conform to the league’s uniform rules.