Bruce Arians: Jameis Winston played as well as he’s played all year

The much-maligned Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston still has a strong backer in his head coach.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said after today’s overtime loss to the Seahawks that he was thrilled with the way Winston played today.

“Jameis played as good as he’s played all year,” Arians said.

Winston’s numbers were good: He completed 29 of 44 passes for 335 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He did lose a fumble, but Arians said that Winston showed a good ability to read the Seahawks’ defense.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers’ defense couldn’t stop Russell Wilson, and a game Tampa Bay had opportunities to win turned into a 40-34 loss. But Arians saw progress from his quarterback, even if he didn’t eat a W.