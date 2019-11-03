Bucs out to a surprising lead on the Seahawks

Getty Images

Jameis Winston makes a lot of ill-advised passes. Jameis Winston makes some jaw-dropping plays.

Sometimes, they happen on the same play.

The Buccaneers just went up 14-7 on the Seahawks on the road, after what could have easily been an interception was tipped into the path of the accidental Breshad Perriman.

It was a broken play that Perriman followed by racing to the end zone, and the ball just happened to be tipped into his path.

That doesn’t obscure the fact the Bucs are playing solidly, with touchdown drives on two of their first three possessions. Winston was 9-of-11 for 91 yards and the touchdown, an efficient start on the road.