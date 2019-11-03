Chargers roll past Packers 26-11

Posted by Josh Alper on November 3, 2019, 7:21 PM EST
Getty Images

There were a lot of Packers fans in the stands for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles, but that advantage didn’t help swing things in their team’s favor.

Green Bay got shut out in the first half of the game while picking up 50 net yards of offense and the Chargers never saw their lead drop below two scores on their way to a 26-11 win. That makes two wins in a row for the Chargers, who are now 4-5 and headed to Oakland for a meeting with the Raiders in Week 10.

Bringing the kind of rushing attack they had with them on Sunday would improve their chances of a road win. The Chargers had struggled on the ground in Melvin Gordon‘s first four games back from his holdout, but Gordon had 80 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries on Sunday. Austin Ekeler chipped in 70 yards on 12 carries to give the team its best rushing output of the season.

Philip Rivers was also on his game and ended the day 21-of-28 for 294 yards. His two biggest completions came to Mike Williams, who put up 111 yards on three catches.

The Packers offense didn’t generate any numbers that look quite so nice. They padded their stats a bit after going down 26-3 in the fourth quarter, but the end result was still just 184 yards. All in all, it was a performance that looked like their Week One snoozer and not any of their stronger performances in recent weeks.

They’ll be back in action against the Panthers for a true home game next Sunday and the hope will be that this was just a blip rather than a sign that things have gotten off track for Green Bay.

66 responses to “Chargers roll past Packers 26-11

  3. tokyosandblaster says:
    November 3, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Did the Vikings give up 400 yards of offense and the longest run in this NFL season to a Matt Moore led offense?
    _____________________________

    Did your Packers put up a total of three points prior to garbage time and lose by over two touchdowns to a 3-5 team? Did your “world class defense” (actually ranked 24th out of 32 NFL teams going into today) give up 443 yards to said 3-5 team?

  4. I thought the Packers were the best team in the league. I thought Erin Rodgers was the best QB ever.

  6. Great job by the chargers they started great, that new OC clearly made positive impact, The GB defense spent WAY too much time on the field, the LA pass rush caused havoc, which led to many of those penalties early which didnt allow them to get any rhythm. Hope this wakes up the Packers, and play better next week and get into the bye for much deserved break it stinks the Packers didnt add to their lead in the division, but fortunately they didnt lose any ground either.

    People can nitpick about which division team “lost worse” they all count the same, but I like GBs bounce back the best, I am interested to see how they will try to stop McCaffery next week.

  13. Phillip Rivers is the most up and down ,week to week ,back and forth ,quarterback in the history of the league !

  15. I don’t know why every team from here on out doesn’t run every play against the Packer’s d. Calling the Packer’s D soft is an insult to soft. (I k now their pass D is nothing special either)

  17. Longtimepackerfan says:
    November 3, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    What happened to the green & mustard yellow juggernaut? No help from the refs today?

  18. The Packers were terrible on defense but they made up for that by being terrible on offense. I thought they’d win this game.

  21. At least they didn’t lose to a third string QB. 🤷‍♂️

    Still leading the NFC North.

  22. Its too bad the Packers were not able to pull off that trade for le’veon bell. They are now stuck with Aaron Jones and they know it. It more likely they will get play like today from him than not

  23. Viking fans gotta be happy with the out come of this game and I guess when your favorite team is 6-3 with two losses coming to back up QBs you feel the need to find some sort of silver lining, and just like their QB, they’re trying.

  26. give it up to the chargers they kicked butt today in all aspects .. funny seeing viking fans on here refs handed you the game and you still lost go away queens

  27. pkrh8tr says:
    November 3, 2019 at 7:21 pm
    But all the packer fans said they were going to win this game

    But all the Vikings fans said they were going today

  28. Remember at the beginning of the season when Packer fans thought they had a good D. They were puffing out their chest like it was their accomplishment. LOL
    That D will be lucky to finish out of the bottom 5.

  29. Packers apparently thought they were taking a bye week trip to Disneyland. Soundly beaten in every way possible on a day where they could have opened up a huge division lead.
    Congrats to the Chargers.

  32. Wait a second Aaron is the BEST QUARTERBACK that’s ever put a uniform on he can’t lose can he? Only 11 points from the greatest of the greatest? Come on man this has to be a mistake

  33. Enjoyed watching every minute of this game. Damn the packers get away with blatant holding on every play. They’re the only entitled team in the league but the refs couldn’t hand them the game today. Erin and the ‘ref assisted’ offense generated a whole 3 points until they got the garbage touchdown in the end. I noticed the stupid look on his face after the game wasn’t quite as smug as normal. Glad I set the DVR. I think I’m going to watch it again.

  36. Let’s see,
    Scheduled to play a 3-5 team- check
    Airline reservations done-check
    Bus ride to hotel-check
    Food/accommodations-check
    What did we forget? ????
    Scheduling the correct officiating crew for the advantageous calls-doh!

  38. catchanotherpassadams says:
    November 3, 2019 at 7:24 pm
    Packers catch a break as entire North Division lost today.

    YUP,but the 2 best games VIKES/CHIEFS , LIONS/RAIDERS at least they scored points and kept it close.
    not get there kiesters steam rolled .

  46. Its nice to see that delay of game penalties do not apply to Green Bay. Sit down sometime and watch just how often Rodgers is snapping the ball with zero seconds on the playclock.

  48. Best part of game was Romo up and down broadcast of the game. First GB did not have a chance to come back then well the game is not over bla bla bla. SD outplayed GB all day get that ROMO.

  51. Yawner! You all see what happens when you take the Lamblow out of the Packers. No officials to give them a cake wall.
    PS….got all out lucky against the Chiefs last week.
    Erin, all he did was throw it to a back pylon last week and everyone thought it was so cute.
    Lions and Vikings got handed embarrassing losses by the zebras in Lamblow. Wow take them out of their environment and you see what happens.
    Sorry ROMO how embarrassing when Erin ran that 2pnt. Conversion in you started to Pony up again.
    Good Gravy! This guy aint even in the top 25 of all time. Sooooo overrated it is sick!

  52. Well, that was a stinker. With all the new stuff and the accompanying uncertainties at the beginning of the season, if somebody had told me the Packers would be 7-2, alone in first place in the division, and 3-0 within the division, I’d have loved it.

    Well, I still love it.

  54. Not sure who’s more delusional those just wait till next year Cowboys fans or the cottage cheese lovers in Green Bay. Their defense is just like their cheese – Full of holes

  58. stellarperformance
    Nov 3, 2019, 7:52 PM EST
    Well, that was a stinker. With all the new stuff and the accompanying uncertainties at the beginning of the season, if somebody had told me the Packers would be 7-2, alone in first place in the division, and 3-0 within the division, I’d have loved it.

    Well, I still love it.
    ———————————-
    I will live in the moment to young man……
    Ya all got SMOKED today!!!!

  59. jackedup81 says:
    November 3, 2019 at 7:48 pm
    At the end of the night…the majority of you know you secretly wish you had Rodgers as your QB and the Packs’ 7-2 record. Truth…lol!
    __
    Yeah sure, everyone wants to be you. Wow the arrogance. No wonder every other nfl fan base hates Packer fans.

  61. Look, the Vikings didn’t play well today. But the Packer fans really need to zip it and stay silent. Their team was absolutely brutal against a 3-5 team today. That score doesn’t do justice to how bad Rodgers and the Packers played today. Worst of the day.

  62. pkrh8tr says:
    November 3, 2019 at 7:53 pm
    I just saw there was an amber alert for the packers offense.
    ______________

    They should have used the defenses aggression like the Vikings do and called 20-30 screen passes.

  66. Congrats to Chargers and their fans. Bosa and Engram were a two-man wrecking crew. Pack’s offense was manhandled for well into the second half. The defense, while opportunistic, wasn’t so today and their need in next year’s draft includes a run stuffing tackle and middle LB. But that is then and this is now. Still a great opportunity to right the ship, win the division and get to the playoffs. That scenario would be a big plus for first year head coach, LaFleur and the team. Go Pack!

