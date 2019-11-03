Chargers stretch lead to 19-0 in third quarter

Getty Images

The Packers offense couldn’t get going in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Chargers and things haven’t gotten any better in the second half.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa to help force a three and out on Green Bay’s first possession of the second half and Drue Tranquill blocked J.K. Scott‘s punt to set the Chargers up inside the 30-yard-line. A six-play drive ended with a one-yard Melvin Gordon touchdown run and the Chargers now lead 19-0.

The Chargers are now outgaining the Packers 329-60 over the course of the game.

It was the first time that the Chargers found the end zone after four Michael Badgley field goals. The failure to score touchdowns left the game in more doubt than it should have been given the Packers’ inability to generate any offense and it’s getting hard to imagine that everything is just going to fall into place for Green Bay over the final quarter-plus of the game.