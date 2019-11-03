Clarifying the Rob Gronkowski 2019 return deadline

Getty Images

Last year, when the Cowboys reportedly were pushing for tight end Jason Witten to return, we learned that there’s an in-season drop-dead date for emerging from retirement. With retired-for-now tight end Rob Gronkowski periodically musing about a return to the Patriots during the 2019 season, we asked the league for the specific dates and deadlines applicable to a potential return to action by a player who started training camp on the reserve/retired list.

If Gronkowski had requested reinstatement before the trade deadline, the Patriots would have been required to immediately reinstate him. They could have then embraced him, traded him, or cut him.

After the trade deadline, Gronkowski can request reinstatement through the business day prior to the Patriots’ 13th game (Week 14 vs. the Chiefs). If/when he does, the Patriots have the option to activate him or to keep him on the reserve/retired list.

After the team’s 13th games (Week 14 vs. the Chiefs), Gronkowski cannot request reinstatement, and thus he cannot return this year.

So the clock is ticking, and Gronkowski has fewer than five weeks to come back this season or not until 2020.