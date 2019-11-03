Damien Williams goes 91 yards to give Chiefs the lead

AP

Damien Williams went 91 yards for a go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs midway through the third quarter.

It was the longest run in the NFL so far this season.

The only player who caught him was teammate Tyreek Hill, who reached 22.64 mph per Next Gen Stats, to escort Williams into the end zone. It was the fastest Hill ever has run on a play from scrimmage in his career.

Williams has nine carries for 119 yards and a touchdown through three quarters, and the Chiefs have a 20-16 lead.

Williams’ touchdown gave Kansas City a 17-16 advantage.

They added a 45-yard field goal from Harrison Butker with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.