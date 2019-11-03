Davante Adams active for the Packers

Getty Images

Davante Adams is back.

The Packers wide receiver has missed the last four games after injuring his toe, but things looked good for his return this week as he participated in three days of practice without any setbacks. Adams was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week and was not included on the team’s inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff against the Chargers.

Wide receiver Ryan Grant, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, cornerback Josh Jackson, linebacker Tim Williams, offensive lineman Cole Madison, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and tight end Robert Tonyan are inactive for Green Bay.

The Chargers will play without wide receiver Geremy Davis, safety Roderic Teamer, defensive lineman Cortez Broughton, defensive lineman Brandon Mebane, defensive lineman Justin Jones, quarterback Easton Stick and running back Troymaine Pope on Sunday.