Deshaun Watson shines, Minshew Mania fizzles in London

Getty Images

Two AFC South teams with exciting young quarterbacks battled in London today, but only one of those quarterbacks showed he’s ready for NFL stardom.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was excellent, while Jaguars quarterback Gardnew Minshew struggled as Houston won 26-3 to deliver Jacksonville a big blow in the playoff race.

Watson, playing despite an eye injury suffered last week, was outstanding, feeling the pass rush, using his feet to escape and making big plays with his arm. Watson is showing he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Minshew, on the other hand, got off to an accurate start but struggled for most of the game as the Texans’ defense let him complete some short stuff but largely held him in check. Two badly overthrown interceptions and a lost fumble ended any chance the Jaguars had in the fourth quarter.

The win improved the Texans’ record to 6-3 on the season and kept them in very good shape to make the playoffs. The loss drops the Jaguars to 4-5 and raises questions about whether they’ll be able to make a run down the stretch — and if so, whether it will be Minshew or Nick Foles leading the way.