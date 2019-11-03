Deshazor Everett signs three-year contract extension with Washington

Getty Images

Safety Deshazor Everett will not be in Washington’s lineup against the Bills on Sunday because of an ankle injury, but he’s set to play a lot more games for the team in the future.

Washington announced on Sunday that Everett has agreed to a three-year extension with the team.

Everett began his NFL career with the Buccaneers after going undrafted in 2015, but landed in Washington during the summer and has played 62 games with the team over the last five seasons. He has made his biggest impact on special teams and is a team captain this year for the second straight season.

Everett has 123 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble over the course of his career.