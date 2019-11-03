Dolphins up 21-12 on Jets at halftime

Getty Images

The Dolphins have taken leads into halftime of their last two games, but they weren’t able to finish the job for their first win of the season.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm. The Dolphins are up 21-12 after a flurry of points just before the half.

Preston Williams caught his second touchdown with just under two minutes left to play in the half to put the Dolphins up by 14 points. Vyncint Smith took the ensuing kickoff to the Miami 18-yard-line and it looked like Sam Darnold hit tight end Ryan Griffin for a two-yard touchdown a few plays later, but officials ruled that replay showed Griffin didn’t maintain control of the football during the catch process.

Darnold was intercepted by Jomal Wiltz at the 1-yard-line on a throw under pressure on the next play and the Jets didn’t get any points on offense before time expired in the second quarter. Ryan Fitzpatrick fumbled the next snap and recovered the ball in the end zone for a safety. The Jets would get into position for a 52-yard field goal after the free kick and Sam Ficken knocked it through the uprights.

The day started out well for the Jets. They drove for a touchdown to open the game and then forced a Dolphins punt from their own end zone to cap Miami’s first possession. They got in position for a 49-yard field goal, but Ficken missed and the game has tilted in the Dolphins’ directions since that point.

Fitzpatrick hit Williams for the first touchdown 12 seconds into the second quarter and then found DeVante Parker for another one with just over six minutes to play in the half to put the Dolphins in front. Fitzpatrick was 12-of-19 for 164 yards over the first 30 minutes with Williams and tight end Mike Gesicki each making big plays in the passing game.

In addition to the interception and the missed field goal, penalties have helped blunt their offensive momentum at times. They got a big one on defense as well when Kyle Phillips hit Fitzpatrick after a slide to help set up one of Miami’s scores. The bigger issue on that side of the ball has been the inability to shut down Miami’s passing game and failing to rectify it will leave the Jets looking up at Miami in the standings.