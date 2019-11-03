Frank Reich thinks Jacoby Brissett has MCL sprain

Getty Images

The status of Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was a big topic in head coach Frank Reich’s postgame press conference on Sunday.

Brissett left Sunday’s loss to the Steelers after injuring his left knee during the first half of the game and did not return. Reich said that Brissett was not well enough to try to play through the injury and said the quarterback was hobbling pretty bad with what he said looks like a knee sprain.

“MCL-ish . . . I think it looks like a sprain but we’ll see to what degree. We have to see how it responds,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan.

There will surely be more tests to determine an outlook for Brissett in Week 10 and beyond. Brian Hoyer took over on Sunday and went 17-of-26 for 168 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Colts had a chance to win with a field goal with just over a minute to play, but Adam Vinatieri missed. The Dolphins will be in town next weekend.