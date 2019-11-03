Jermaine Whitehead threatens critics on Twitter, prompting team response

Getty Images

Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead probably needed more than the standard 10-minute cooling off period.

Whitehead went on a social media rant only minutes after the Browns’ 24-19 loss to the Broncos, taking out his anger on his critics.

Whitehead, who wore a brace on his left hand, struggled to tackle Sunday. He finished with no statistics.

His threatening tweets got his Twitter account suspended and promoted a statement from the Browns.

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,” the team wrote, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

Whitehead’s account is not verified by Twitter, but the Browns confirmed it was his.

“Don’t get shot at lil b—- …can you whoop my a–. f— football… let me know when you need the address,” Whitehead replied to one critic.

He also tweeted to another, “Imma kill you b—-… that’s on blood.”

Whitehead went after Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan who had tweeted, “Whitehead’s effort tackling today is a joke.” That prompted Whitehead to reply, “Come get it in blood b— made a– lil boy. I’m out there with a broke hand …don’t get smoked f— a– cracker”

Whitehead didn’t follow rule one after a loss: Stay off social media.