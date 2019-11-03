Mario Addison out for Panthers after the death of his brother

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Mario Addison spent the week away from the team and with his family after his brother was killed in a shooting last weekend and Addison will remain away from the team on Sunday.

Addison was listed as questionable to play on Friday and the team downgraded him to out over the weekend.

Addison’s brother Gjamal Antonio Rodriqcus was shot and killed in Birmingham, Alabama last weekend. His funeral was on Friday and members of the Panthers organization, including General Manager Marty Hurney, traveled to Birmingham to be with Addison.

A suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder as well as the attempted murder of a woman who was with Rodriqcus.