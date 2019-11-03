Matt Moore trusted his eyes, and his teammates

Getty Images

The Chiefs ended a three-game home winning streak with quarterback Matt Moore‘s first win as a starter in nearly three years. After the 26-23 victory, Moore spoke to PFT by phone.

Moore displayed plenty of confidence in his throws, delivering the ball with authority and connecting on 25 of 35 throws, gaining 275 yards, an average of 7.9 per throw. Moore explained that it was simply a matter of trusting what he saw, and trusting in a collection of teammates that includes Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Sammy Watkins.

Moore said he had confidence in a game plan that was designed to move the ball. And while he credited the Vikings for having a strong defense, Moore put it simply: “It comes down to your own guys.”

He said that the Vikings spent a lot of time double-teaming Hill, but that a couple of times he noticed before the snap that Hill would have single coverage, and they took advantage of it.

The victory for Moore comes after a year out of football. He said that he had a couple of opportunities to sign with a team last year, but he decided none were the right fit. When the Chiefs call this year, however, Moore was “extremely excited” for the opportunity — even though Moore had no experience in coach Andy Reid’s system.

“I can’t say enough good things about him,” Moore said regarding Reid. “It’s been an incredible experience.”

So good that Moore didn’t hesitate when asked if he wishes he’d crossed paths with Reid a long time ago in a career that started in 2007: “Of course.”

And of course the Chiefs continue to be in good hands, thanks to the presence of Reid. They’ll be in even better hands when Patrick Mahomes returns, but Moore has done his part, winning one of two games against a pair of potent NFC opponents.