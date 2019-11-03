Matt Nagy never thought about benching Mitchell Trubisky

Getty Images

The Bears offense fizzled again in Sunday’s 22-14 loss to the Eagles and that meant more questions for head coach Matt Nagy about struggling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during a postgame press conference.

Chicago picked up nine net yards of offense during the first half of the game and wound up with 164 yards to show for their entire afternoon. Trubisky was 10-of-21 for 125 yards and Nagy was asked if he considered pulling the 2017 first-rounder for Chase Daniel at any point during the game.

“No, I didn’t. I think for all of us, we knew that we could collectively be better,” Nagy said.

After last Sunday’s loss, Nagy suggested Trubisky watch the TV broadcast of the game in order to watch his body language and facial expressions. After this loss, Nagy said he thought Trubisky “controlled himself really well” despite the hard times on offense.

That didn’t lead to a better outing and it will be hard to keep coming up with the same answers should the Bears offense continue to linger near the bottom of the barrel.