Michael Badgley trademarks “Money Badger” nickname

Michael Badgley hasn’t done much kicking yet this season, but he’s been busy in other venues.

Badgley gained the nickname “Money Badger” during his rookie season last year with the Chargers while making 15-of-16 field goals and 27-of-28 extra points. Now he’s set to start trying to make some money off the moniker.

Badgley’s attorney Darren Heitner told Josina Anderson of ESPN that his client has trademarked the name for use on merchandise.

Staying healthy and making kicks would be the best way for Badgley to fully cash in on any items he plasters with the name. He hasn’t done either this year as a groin injury has kept him from playing in the team’s first eight games of the year. He’s set to make his regular season debut against the Packers on Sunday.