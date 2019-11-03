Minkah Fitzpatrick gets pick-six off Brian Hoyer

Getty Images

The Colts don’t have Andrew Luck. Now, they don’t have Jacoby Brissett.

With Brissett questionable to return with a knee injury, Brian Hoyer replaced Brissett and led the Colts to a go-ahead touchdown. He hit Jack Doyle for an 11-yard touchdown with 11:57 remaining in the second quarter.

Hoyer was driving the Colts again and had them in the red zone when he went for Doyle in the end zone again.

Minkah Fitzpatrick picked it off and returned it 96 yards for a game-tying touchdown with 2:21 remaining in the half.

It’s the third pick for Fitzpatrick in the past six quarters. He had two against his former teammate, Ryan Fitzpatrick, on Monday night.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has four interceptions in the six games he has played with Pittsburgh since the trade from Miami.