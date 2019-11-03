N’Keal Harry inactive for Sunday night’s game

AP

The Patriots added first-round pick N'Keal Harry to their active roster on Saturday, but he won’t be making his NFL debut against the Ravens on Sunday night.

Harry was one of seven players declared inactive by the Patriots 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Baltimore. Harry had been on injured reserve for the first eight weeks of the season due to an ankle injury he suffered during training camp.

Running backs Rex Burkhead and James White are both active after being listed as questionable. The Patriots are also getting right guard Shaq Mason back after he missed last week’s win with an ankle injury.

Tight end Matt LaCosse, running back Damien Harris, tackle Korey Cunningham, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, quarterback Cody Kessler and cornerback Joejuan Williams are all inactive for New England.

Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, offensive lineman Ben Powers, defensive end Ufomba Kamalu, defensive lineman Daylon Mack, defensive lineman Zach Sieler and cornerback Maurice Canady are not playing for the Ravens.