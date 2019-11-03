Panthers up 17-0 at halftime

Getty Images

In a battle of sort-of-nondescript South division teams with backup quarterbacks from Texas A&M, the Panthers have the better one.

With Kyle Allen looking more like his first four good games than his last really bad one, the Panthers are up 17-0 at halftime.

This game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter, but Allen returned to making just-enough plays, finding a wide open Christian McCaffrey for a touchdown and taking a hard hit and delivering a second score to Curtis Samuel later.

The Titans are kind of a mess, with more penalties (six) than first downs (five), and a pair of missed field goals, a Ryan Tannehill interception, and a Dion Lewis fumble.

Also, cornerback Malcolm Butler may have suffered a left wrist injury late, as he went straight to the locker room after landing awkwardly on the Samuel touchdown.