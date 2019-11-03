Panthers up 3-0 on Titans in a sloppy one

Getty Images

The Panthers and Titans are taking turns making mistakes, and not scoring for the longest time.

The two teams whose uniforms are close enough to confuse people without 20-20 vision are ocked in a 3-0 pillow-fight, with the Panthers up on Joey Slye‘s 35-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Titans are scoreless because they went for a field goal on a fourth-and-1 at the Panthers 26, missed it, then saw their next drive undone in a hail of penalties.

The Panthers had a Christian McCaffrey fumble wiped off the board by another Titans penalty, but Kyle Allen made up for it by throwing another interception (after the first three of his career last week at San Francisco).

It’s been that kind of day for both teams.