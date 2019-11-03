Patrick Mahomes expected to sit out on Sunday

Getty Images

It looks like it will be at least one more week before the Chiefs put quarterback Patrick Mahomes back into the starting lineup.

Mahomes dislocated his kneecap two weeks ago and was listed as questionable on Friday after getting in three days of limited practices. Head coach Andy Reid offered no hints about which way the team’s game-time decision would go, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mahomes will sit out against the Vikings.

If that’s the case, Matt Moore will make his second straight start for Kansas City. Chad Henne will be the No. 2 back after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday. The Chiefs will be in Tennessee in Week 10.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive end Frank Clark is also set to sit for the Chiefs. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is likelier to be in the lineup.