Patrick Mahomes officially inactive against Vikings

Getty Images

Word on Sunday morning was that the Chiefs would make Patrick Mahomes inactive for Sunday’s game against the Vikings and those reports were on the mark.

Mahomes is out for the second straight week as he recovers from the dislocated kneecap he suffered against the Broncos in Week Seven. Mahomes had been listed as questionable to play after taking part in all three days of practice during the week.

Matt Moore will make another start for the Chiefs. Moore was 24-of-36 for 267 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

The Chiefs are also without defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Kendall Fuller after listing them as questionable. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is active after missing the last three games with a groin injury.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen is active for the Vikings after missing last week with a hamstring injury.