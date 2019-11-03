Patriots carve into big Ravens lead

Getty Images

The Patriots’ defense was too good to continue leaking the way it was early.

And the Ravens found out they’re going to have to play more than one good quarter.

After running out to a 17-0 lead, things have begun to normalize in Baltimore, with the Patriots cutting the gap to 17-13 at the half.

The Patriots did what they’ve been doing to other teams in the second quarter — getting stops and creating turnovers.

Collecting a muffed punt and jumping on a Mark Ingram fumble deep in Ravens territory set up 10 points, including a touchdown to Mohamed Sanu.

They’ve also slowed the Ravens run game considerably, which has given them time to settle back into things, and to set up what should be a good second half.