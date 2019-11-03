Raiders hold on to beat Lions

Getty Images

In a back-and-forth battle that went down to the final minute, the Raiders earned a hard-fought home win over the Lions.

Oakland’s 31-24 win was sealed when Matthew Stafford threw an incomplete pass into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with three seconds left.

Stafford threw the ball well, topping 400 passing yards, but he also had an interception (a spectacular grab by Daryl Worley) and a lost fumble, and the Lions missed some opportunities on offense.

Josh Jacobs, the running back the Raiders selected with the first-round pick they got from the Bears in the Khalil Mack trade, had yet another good game, with 28 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

The win improves the Raiders to 4-4, and they’re still in the AFC playoff race. The Lions, at 3-4-1, are probably out of realistic contention.

Tough questions will be asked about General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, who haven’t improved the franchise. Jon Gruden has made more progress in rebuilding the Raiders than Quinn and Patricia have made in rebuilding the Lions, and that was on display today.