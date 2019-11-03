Raiders hold on to beat Lions

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 3, 2019, 7:11 PM EST
In a back-and-forth battle that went down to the final minute, the Raiders earned a hard-fought home win over the Lions.

Oakland’s 31-24 win was sealed when Matthew Stafford threw an incomplete pass into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with three seconds left.

Stafford threw the ball well, topping 400 passing yards, but he also had an interception (a spectacular grab by Daryl Worley) and a lost fumble, and the Lions missed some opportunities on offense.

Josh Jacobs, the running back the Raiders selected with the first-round pick they got from the Bears in the Khalil Mack trade, had yet another good game, with 28 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

The win improves the Raiders to 4-4, and they’re still in the AFC playoff race. The Lions, at 3-4-1, are probably out of realistic contention.

Tough questions will be asked about General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, who haven’t improved the franchise. Jon Gruden has made more progress in rebuilding the Raiders than Quinn and Patricia have made in rebuilding the Lions, and that was on display today.

  1. What a game, the turnovers made the difference.

    The Raiders are stacked on offense with great young players, the defense needs help though.

  2. Too bad the Chiefs win this division easily..and the Raiders will not even sniff the playoffs with Carr as QB…Hey Joe, you silly little little troll…Can Zay Jones Play QB??

  6. Refs made a valiant effort to steal another game from us today but the defense stood strong. Great win for the Raiders.

    Carr making clutch throws left and right, Looking like our 2016 team with 4th quarter comebacks.

    Defense still needs a ton of help but ill take the win.

  9. Have to admit I was skeptical of Gruden having success after a long layoff from coaching but so far so good…

  12. unclebluck says:
    November 3, 2019 at 7:14 pm
    Josh Allen 6-2
    Derek Carr 4-4

    Well your team is going to have a better record when they play the dregs of the NFL every week but check out passer rating Carr’s a 1000 times better than that clown

  14. With the Packers, Vikings and Bears all losing, this would have been a great opportunity for The Lions to get back into the thick of the NFC North race. That makes this a little more disappointing to me.

  15. Great and like the final sentence said coach Gruden is doing a great and better job rebuilding our team im excited plus the bears suck more top 10 draft capital RN4L….

  17. I understood why Gruden traded Mack last year. I was surprised by it but when you consider how much money he wanted it would have limited what Gruden could do to rebuild the team. They seem to have used those draft picks well and are much better than I thought they’d be. I won’t argue that Mack is a monster. I just can’t see how you can tie up that much money in one guy on a team like the Raiders that had numerous needs. Hats off to Gruden. If you had told me they’d be 4-4 at this point I would have laughed. Chucky is going to scare the life out of some teams in the next few years (and I’m not a Raiders fan).

  21. jtorontoisafool says:

    November 3, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Too bad the Chiefs win this division easily..and the Raiders will not even sniff the playoffs with Carr as QB…Hey Joe, you silly little little troll…Can Zay Jones Play QB??

    __________________________

    I respectfully disagree.

  23. 4th and goal from the 1 to win the game and the Lions called a pass play? Who made that play call Pete Carroll?

  24. 3.5 years into the Quinn experiment and 1.5 years into Patricia’s reign. What has changed with the Lions? They’re still reliant on the pass and can’t run the ball to save their lives. All this despite the fact they’ve invested a huge amount of draft capital and free agent money in personnel to be a “running football team.” The defense can’t buy a stop when the game is on the line.
    Literally nothing has changed.
    Oh, and those of you blaming Stafford need to stop. Dude is balling out.

  25. This is a young tough Raiders team who plays with a lot of heart. Looking forward to seeing a continued progression from them this year. We have a nice stock of upcoming draft picks and plenty of cap room to play with. The future’s so bright us Raiders fans gotta wear shades.

    JUST WIN BABY!

  27. “coach Gruden is doing a great and better job rebuilding our team im excited plus the bears suck more top 10 draft capital RN4L….“

    More top ten draft capital to blow on guys like Clelin Ferrell you mean? Or did you guys forget about him already. No QB pressures since week 1.

