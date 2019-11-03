Ravens add a defensive touchdown

Getty Images

The Ravens stole a page from the Patriots’ plan, scoring without having their offense on the field at all.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey scooped up a Julian Edelman fumble and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, giving them a 24-13 lead.

The fumble was forced by linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, and came at a time when the Patriots were moving the ball while going no-huddle.

After the Ravens ran out to a 17-0 lead, they flatlined for a quarter, and clearly needed some spark.