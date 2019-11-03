Ravens put together impressive opening drive

Getty Images

The Patriots have the league’s best defense.

The Ravens don’t appear to be intimidated by that.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just high-stepped across the goal line to cap a brilliant opening drive, as they took a 7-0 lead.

The 11-play. 72-yard drive appeared to have ended just short of the end zone, but a neutral zone infraction on the Patriots on a field goal attempt gave the Ravens another chance, and they capitalized quickly.

Jackson has completed all four of his passes, and run an interesting mix of plays (seven runs) at the Patriots to start quickly.