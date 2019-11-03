Ravens running wild already

Getty Images

The Patriots’ defensive rankings are taking a real hit tonight.

And the game is only 16 minutes old.

The Ravens are up 17-0, with an impressive rushing display against the league’s top defense.

The Ravens have outgained the Patriots 198-4 at the moment, with 140 of those yards coming on the ground.

Gus Edward just ran in the latest touchdown (following a 53-yard burst by Mark Ingram), as the Ravens have a game plan that is confounding the Patriots at the moment.

It’s early yet, but the Ravens clearly have a point to prove, and so far they’re proving it.