Report: Seahawks did due diligence on Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon

Posted by Mike Florio on November 3, 2019, 11:48 AM EST
Getty Images

The Seahawks gave everyone a mild surprise on Friday by being the only team claim receiver Josh Gordon on waivers. Before doing so, the Seahawks considered a move that would have been an even bigger surprise.

The Seahawks did their due diligence on free-agent receiver Antonio Brown before claiming Gordon, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter adds that quarterback Russell Wilson was pushing the organization to sign Brown.

The NFL continues to investigate Brown for multiple potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy, a process sparked by a September 10 lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape.

It’s unclear what caused the Seahawks to shy away from signing Brown. Officially, the league has declined to say whether Brown would be placed on paid leave if he’s signed by another team. It’s possible that, unofficially, someone at 345 Park Avenue told the Seahawks that the Commissioner Exempt list is waiting for Brown, which means that the Seahawks would be paying Brown to not play.

And so Brown’s de facto unpaid suspension continues, while the league continues to take its time with the Brown investigation. Per a league source, the NFL still has not scheduled an interview of Brown.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine the process being resolved by the end of the season, which means it’s hard to imagine Brown being employed again in 2019. Given that Brown already has brought plenty of negative attention to the NFL’s 100th season, that could be exactly what the NFL wants.

9 responses to “Report: Seahawks did due diligence on Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon

  2. I’m no fan of AB’s behavior but this is pretty unfair. The NFL won’t suspend him while he’s not on a team and no team will sign him without knowing if he’ll be suspended. If the NFL stated how long his suspension would be, teams could take that into account before signing him. AB has a right to have his status made clear. He’s not the first NFL player to act like a bonehead.

  3. I still can’t believe that the Patriots signed either one of them,although I would absolutely choose Gordon over Brown. Yes,Josh Gordon has issues too,but he only hurt HIMSELF. Antonio Brown is an entirely different animal with a whole different set of problems,ones that hurt others besides himself. He’s a much worse kind of trouble…I don’t care how good he is.

  4. As a Patriots fan, I’m disappointed Brown didn’t let them know about the attempted settlement before they hired him. But since he’s gone anyway, I find it a bit ridiculous that the league will not rule him either ok or not. Be clear so some other team can understand what the NFL’s intentions are.

  5. The Seahawks have the Cap Space. Reality is that if the Seahawks were to sign AB the NFL would likely move very quickly to suspend him. So, since AB hasn’t been charged with anything, so other than the PR that would take a hit & the threat of being suspended, there isn’t a down side. Sign him. He gets suspended. This off season you sign him for next year or potentially get a comp pick if he takes an offer from other team. My guess would be that nobody touches him until NFL finishes investigation, however.

  7. LOL. I’m sure once AB is available the Seahawks will sign him too because by then Gordon will have failed another drug test and be out indefinitely. Then they can sign AB and see how long it takes before he drives them crazy so they cut him. Both of them are more trouble than they’re worth. It’s fitting that Seattle wants them.

  8. So anybody feel another grievance coming on? Maybe AB will file a grievance about the grievance process.

    ….or just maybe AB will learn that playing in the NFL is not an entitlement, especially when one tries as hard as AB has to get himself in the position that he is in.

