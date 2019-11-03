Report: Seahawks did due diligence on Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon

Getty Images

The Seahawks gave everyone a mild surprise on Friday by being the only team claim receiver Josh Gordon on waivers. Before doing so, the Seahawks considered a move that would have been an even bigger surprise.

The Seahawks did their due diligence on free-agent receiver Antonio Brown before claiming Gordon, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter adds that quarterback Russell Wilson was pushing the organization to sign Brown.

The NFL continues to investigate Brown for multiple potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy, a process sparked by a September 10 lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape.

It’s unclear what caused the Seahawks to shy away from signing Brown. Officially, the league has declined to say whether Brown would be placed on paid leave if he’s signed by another team. It’s possible that, unofficially, someone at 345 Park Avenue told the Seahawks that the Commissioner Exempt list is waiting for Brown, which means that the Seahawks would be paying Brown to not play.

And so Brown’s de facto unpaid suspension continues, while the league continues to take its time with the Brown investigation. Per a league source, the NFL still has not scheduled an interview of Brown.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine the process being resolved by the end of the season, which means it’s hard to imagine Brown being employed again in 2019. Given that Brown already has brought plenty of negative attention to the NFL’s 100th season, that could be exactly what the NFL wants.