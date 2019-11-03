Sam Darnold opens up with a TD pass in Miami

Getty Images

The Jets opened last Sunday’s game with a touchdown drive against the Jaguars, but saw things go downhill from there.

This week’s trip to Florida is off to the same start. The Jets drove 75 yards against the Dolphins to grab a 7-0 lead in Miami.

Quarterback Sam Darnold delivered a 12-yard pass to Jamison Crowder to cap the drive with a touchdown. It’s Crowder’s first touchdown catch since signing with the Jets this offseason.

Crowder had four catches for 50 yards and Darnold hit Demaryius Thomas for 14 yards to convert a fourth down earlier in the drive. Running back Le'Veon Bell had three carries for 11 yards after talking to head coach Adam Gase about his usage in last week’s loss to the Jaguars.