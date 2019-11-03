Seahawks and Bucs headed to overtime

AP

The Seahawks should have been ahead already, but Jason Myers made sure they went to overtime.

The Seahawks kicker missed what would have been a game-winning 40-yard field goal with time expired, leaving them tied 34-34 with the Buccaneers at the end of regulation.

Myers also missed a field goal and an extra point earlier in the game, and they could have used any of those points in an expected duel with the Bucs.

Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson traded shots throughout the day, and now they have even more chances.