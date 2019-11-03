Seahawks beat the Bucs 40-34 in OT

Getty Images

Russell Wilson wasn’t going to let Jason Myers decide this one.

The Seahawks quarterback was brilliant throughout the game, and led his team to a first-possession-of-overtime victory over the Buccaneers.

Wilson hit Jacob Hollister for a 10-yard touchdown to win the game 40-34 in overtime, which stood up on review to trigger a celebration that was equal parts joy and relief.

The Seahawks (7-2) were in position to win in regulation, but Myers missed a 40-yard field goal as time expired. That was Myers’ third miss of the day, along with a field goal and an extra point.

Wilson, on the other hand, was brilliant throughout the day completing 29-of-43 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf each topped the 100-yard receiving mark, and Chris Carson ran for 105. But this one was about Wilson taking things over late, including his 48-second drive to help put them in position to win at the end of the fourth quarter.

He had to be sharp, to overcome a mostly error-free day from Jameis Winston and the Bucs (2-6).

Other than a mystery fumble (which he lost without being hit), Winston was clean, throwing for 335 yards and two touchdowns,