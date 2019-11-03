Seahawks beat the Bucs 40-34 in OT

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 3, 2019, 7:39 PM EST
Russell Wilson wasn’t going to let Jason Myers decide this one.

The Seahawks quarterback was brilliant throughout the game, and led his team to a first-possession-of-overtime victory over the Buccaneers.

Wilson hit Jacob Hollister for a 10-yard touchdown to win the game 40-34 in overtime, which stood up on review to trigger a celebration that was equal parts joy and relief.

The Seahawks (7-2) were in position to win in regulation, but Myers missed a 40-yard field goal as time expired. That was Myers’ third miss of the day, along with a field goal and an extra point.

Wilson, on the other hand, was brilliant throughout the day completing 29-of-43 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf each topped the 100-yard receiving mark, and Chris Carson ran for 105. But this one was about Wilson taking things over late, including his 48-second drive to help put them in position to win at the end of the fourth quarter.

He had to be sharp, to overcome a mostly error-free day from Jameis Winston and the Bucs (2-6).

Other than a mystery fumble (which he lost without being hit), Winston was clean, throwing for 335 yards and two touchdowns,

  3. Seattle… 7-2 and playing down to the competition again. Russell being Russell to pull the win out as the “D” is no longer a boom by any stretch. 49ers on Monday night in Santa Clara should be a great game.

  4. Hats off to the Buc’s, but Russell Wilson with his 31st game winning drive, the most since he has been in the league, is just a plain winner. Seahawks fortunate not to overlook him, lol.

  6. Russell Wilson orchestrated two nice drives to end the game.

    And how about Hollister? The TE no one knew existed.

    Seattle desperately needs a kicker. Myers isn’t the answer.

  7. Terrible pi call to give the TD to the C-frauds at the end of the first half. It’s always some garbage like that magically helping the anointed one with the “vintage” come back. I wish all PI would just go away.

  9. We will wipe the floor with this team next Monday night. They keep getting lucky, barely winning a majority of their games. That all ends next week when they come to Jimmy Gs house. #goniners #nobodyhasitbetter

  10. Wilson is a stud. This is coming from a division rival fan (Cardinals). He has similar qualities as Brady & Rodgers in that he can make no-name WR’s around him much better than they’d be on most other teams.

    Anyone who hates on this guy is either just a homer, blind, or jealous that he’s not on their team. I’d take a guy like this as my team’s QB every day of the week..

  11. Maybe the most hollow 7-2 I’ve ever seen. Another game against a weak team in which Seattle could have/should have easily lost.

    Not saying they can’t be better, but right now they just aren’t as good as their record or highlights would suggest.

    Anyway, looking forward to next week. Russ goes nuts on Monday nights, he will likely make a game of it even if the team isn’t giving him much help

  12. Bucs have caught a lot of bad breaks this year from that blown call last week to the missed chip shot against the Giants to today there were several questionable PI calls against them. Their pass defense is bad though.

  13. MVP caliber performance for Wilson today. Granted against a bad Bucs team, but he really put his team on his back and helped them overcome a lot of bad football plays by others.

  14. No surprise this was a close game. Arians always plays Pete tough, it’s like he has some Jedi mojo or something, and Tampa has played the Seahawks tough the last few times even before Arians.

    So Seattle won by hanging around and making 2 nice drives at the end. Had their kicker made a gimme FG it would have been over in regulation. So now Seattle is 7-2.

    But make no mistake, the 49ers are going to destroy this team. It’s gonna be ugly.

  18. LOL Seattle needed overtime to beat the lowly Buccaneers. How pathetic. Hope they’re ready for the beatdown the Niners are about to give them next Monday night 👊
    Didn’t the Niners just barely beat the Cardinals?

    This is the NFL, this isn’t HS football. 7-2 is 7-2. If and when the Niners beat the Seahawks you will have something to crow about. Let’s see who handles the bright lights of MNF better, Jimmy G or Russell Wilson.

    Should be fun!

  21. Anyone suggesting a team is or isn’t as good as their record sounds new. You are EXACTLY what your record says you are. That is why you always look back at the end and wish you had won that one game where the kicker missed at the end or whatever.

    Your record is ALL that matters(division, conference, overall) Right until the end when they figure out playoff seeding.

    If the Hawks win the wildcard instead of the Rams because of that one kick that so-and-so missed nobody will cry or care. One team will move on and the other will sit.

    All that speculation is what the losers do when it’s all over.

  23. slimglynn says:
    November 3, 2019 at 7:51 pm
    Cant wait to see Seattle get knocked out of the wildcard game. One and done…

    LOL. You children have been waiting for us to fall down for ten seasons now. I wouldn’t put my money on any of your picks! 🙂

