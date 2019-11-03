Seahawks get closer, but kicking woes hurt

Getty Images

The Seahawks have proven they can turn things around in a hurry.

But their inability to make the easy points isn’t helping.

The Buccaneers are up 21-13 at halftime over the Seahawks, thanks to a surprisingly efficient half from Jameis Winston.

Winston has 151 yards passing and two touchdowns already, and the Bucs are playing solid defense. They have two sacks and have held the Seahawks to 42 yards on the ground.

The Seahawks will get the ball to start the second half, but they should be closer, with kicker Jason Myers missing a field goal wide left and then single-doinking an extra point attempt off the right upright.