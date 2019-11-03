Source: 20-percent chance Gronkowski returns this year

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski has left the door wide open for a potential return to the Patriots in 2019. He has less than four weeks to walk through that door.

So what are the chances he’ll actually do it? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there’s a 20-percent chance Gronkowski will come back this year.

That’s down from a 40-percent estimate in July. Either way, he needs to come back by the last business day before New England’s Week 13 game, or he can’t return at all in 2019.

Gronkowski, in a recent interview with John Kryk of the Toronto Sun, said he hasn’t thought about coming back this season. Whether this year or next year or a year after that, it seems like Gronkowski eventually will indeed give football another try.