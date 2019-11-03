Texans take 9-3 halftime lead in London

Getty Images

A couple of spectacular plays by Deshaun Watson have been the highlights of today’s first half in London.

Watson, the Texans’ quarterback who is putting together a string of highlights this season, added a couple more today, including a quick flip to a running back while he was about to be sacked, and a great pass downfield on another play when he was about to be sacked.

When it comes to his field awareness, Watson may be the best quarterback in the NFL: No matter how relentless the pressure, he can get the ball to a teammate just before he’s taken to the ground.

A Watson touchdown toss to Darren Fells is the only time either team has reached the end zone in the first half in London. The Texans’ extra point was blocked, and they lead 9-3.