Deshaun Watson only needs one good eye.

Watson, playing early today in London after getting kicked in the eye last week, is playing well early on against the Jaguars.

In the first quarter Watson went 6-for-9 for 68 yards and also ran for a first down as the Texans took an early 3-0 lead.

The Jaguars’ offense hasn’t been able to get anything going, with the Texans’ defense, despite the absence of J.J. Watt, holding Leonard Fournette in check.