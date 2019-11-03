Tyreek Hill scores on 40-yard reception from Matt Moore

Getty Images

Patrick who?

OK, the Chiefs can’t wait to get the reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes, back in their lineup. But in his second game starting in Mahomes’ stead, Matt Moore is making the sting of the absence of Mahomes much easier to take.

On the Chiefs’ second series, Moore led them on a seven-play, 67-yard touchdown drive. Most of it came on one play.

Moore found Tyreek Hill for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs have a 7-0 lead with 8:21 remaining in the first quarter.

Moore has five completions to five different receivers.