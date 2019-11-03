Vikings tie up Chiefs 10-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Vikings had a chance to take a lead into the locker room, but Kirk Cousins threw three incompletions from the Kansas City 10-yard line. The Vikings settled for a game-tying, chip-shot field goal.

Dan Bailey‘s 29-yard kick with six seconds remaining in the first half knotted the game at 10-10 at halftime.

The Chiefs couldn’t punch it in from the Minnesota 6-yard line on their field goal drive, with Harrison Butker kicking a 24-yard field goal.

The Chiefs scored their touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Matt Moore to Tyreek Hill, and the Vikings got their touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Cousins to Bisi Johnson.

Cousins is only 9-of-21 for 100 yards, while Moore went 14-of-19 for 127 yards in the first half.

The Chiefs have held Dalvin Cook to 36 yards on 10 carries.

The Chiefs have 162 yards to the Vikings’ 135.

Minnesota did benefit from a booth review of an offensive pass interference call late in the first half. Cousins threw a 19-yard pass to Laquon Treadwell to the Kansas City 24, but Treadwell was called for offensive pass interference on Juan Thornhill, which would have taken the ball back to the Minnesota 47-yard line.

The NFL’s supervisor of officials, Al Riveron, overturned the call on the field.

It led to Bailey’s field goal with six seconds left.