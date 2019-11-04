Adam Gase not focused on job security

Getty Images

After the Jets lost to the previously winless Dolphins, coach Adam Gase said “you can’t be embarassed by this s—.”

It’s a good thing.

The Jets are 2-16 in their past 18 games, and Gase is 1-10 in his past 11 games, dating to his final days in Miami last season.

Arizona fired Steve Wilks after one season, and Gase could be headed toward the same fate in New York.

Gase, who is 24-32 in four seasons as a head coach, said Monday he is unconcerned about his future.

“It’s something that I don’t really focus on,” Gase said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “One and seven is not fun to go through.”

Gase said he feels bad for Jets CEO Christopher Johnson.

“When we lose a game, I feel like I let him down,” Gase said. “He understands he’s going to get everything I have . . . to keep fighting to try to win games.”

The question is: How patient is Johnson?