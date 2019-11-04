Andy Reid: Defense buckled down and took challenge of stopping Dalvin Cook

Getty Images

In a Week Eight loss to the Packers, the Chiefs defense allowed running back Aaron Jones to rack up 226 yards of offense and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs also had a run of four straight games earlier this season that saw them give up at least 180 rushing yards in each game, so it seemed like Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was set up for a good day in Week Nine. Things worked out differently on the field than on paper, however.

The NFL’s leading rusher was held to 71 yards on 21 carries and four catches for 45 yards. He never got into the end zone during the 26-23 Chiefs win and that effort earned the defense a compliment from head coach Andy Reid.

“He’s a great running back, the best right now going,” Reid said, via the Associated Press. “Our guys buckled down. They took that challenge. They worked hard this week and they started with that.”

Defensive tackle Chris Jones said that “preparation was key” for a defense that also held Stefon Diggs to one catch for four yards after the Vikings wideout had put up 453 yards in his previous three games. It was a welcome effort for a Chiefs team that remained without Patrick Mahomes and more of the same would be a step in the right direction even after Mahomes is back in action.