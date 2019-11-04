Bears have a decision to make on Mike Davis

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 4, 2019, 9:47 AM EST
The Bears signed running back Mike Davis to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason. That has not gone well, and if General Manager Ryan Pace is smart, he’ll admit his mistake and cut Davis this week.

That’s because, as noted by Nick Korte, the Davis signing is currently preventing the Bears from receiving a 2020 fourth-round compensatory pick. Under the NFL’s complex compensatory pick formula, the Bears would have received a fourth-rounder for losing free agent Adrian Amos. The signing of Davis canceled out the loss of Amos, however — except that if Davis is cut before Week 10, he doesn’t count as a signing for compensatory pick purposes, and the fourth-rounder for Amos would be restored.

Given that Davis has just 11 carries for 25 yards all season, cutting him this week should be a no-brainer.

The Bears need to do whatever they can to collect extra draft picks, because they’re in bad shape in next year’s draft: They traded away both their first-round pick and their third-round pick in the Khalil Mack deal, and they traded their 2020 fourth-round pick to the Patriots on draft day this year. (The Bears do have two second-round picks, their own and the Raiders’, as a result of the Mack trade.)

Meanwhile, the Bears’ decision to sign Davis looked particularly curious on Sunday, when he didn’t get on the field for a single snap on offense (he did play three special teams plays), but Jordan Howard, the running back the Bears traded away over the offseason, had a big game in helping the Eagles beat the Bears. The combination of trading Howard and signing Davis looks like a very bad decision by Pace.

The Bears’ roster was constructed to win this year, with a reckoning coming next year: In addition to all those missing draft picks, the Bears are near the bottom of the league in available salary cap space in 2020. The Bears made a lot of win-now moves, and they’re not winning now. Picking up an extra fourth-round pick is hardly the solution to the Bears’ future problems, but every little bit helps, and they’ll get a little bit of future help if they cut Davis this week.

23 responses to “Bears have a decision to make on Mike Davis

  3. Go ahead and do it. You can bring up Nail off practice squad as insurance. The season is lost anyhow, may as well get a fourth rounder. Pace hit on those better than 1st rounders anyway.

  7. Still hearing that Oakland ‘lost’ the Mack deal. Looks like that team is trending in the correct direction and Chicago is heading for cap hell, no franchise QB and no identity.

  11. Trubisky looks lost. He has to go. The game that has to be played between the ears is non existant. The d is worn out mid season from all the play time.

  12. People need to understand that the Bears, unlike many other NFL teams, are operated to make as much money as possible rather than win as much as possible. No competing with teams like the Pats, Green Bay, or Seattle. Will not change until the McCaskeys are gone.

  14. chicagoraiderfan says:
    November 4, 2019 at 10:14 am
    Perhaps Gruden deserves a bit of vindication for not hamstringing the raiders cap with Mack and Cooper?
    _______________

    But he also drafted Clelin Ferrell 4th overall.

  16. It’s hard to imagine them bouncing back under Nagy. He’s just too full of himself to learn from mistakes. He can’t even admit to making mistakes. Setting things up to make a kick easier? Never even considered it and you’re stupid to ask him about it. Subbing in for his absolutely awful QB? Never even considered it.

    He set the tone for this year by fixating on the kicker for the whole offseason, thus sending the message that everything else with the team was A-OK. Other teams change kickers and it’s a one-day story. With Nagy it was 3-months of endless tryouts, repeatedly watching replay of past misses and stopping practice just to watch guys kicking. If he’d spent 1/10th that time on Trubisky maybe he wouldn’t look as bad as he does.

  18. If the bears decide to drop Trub, fire the coach, and just tank the season for better picks, they should also protect there star defenders from injury and let the scrubs play.

  19. Doesn’t matter what they decide, they will forever be in last place in the North!

  21. Pace got rid of Howard because Nagy wanted a running back that could catch screens instead of a running back that could could run, break tackles, get tough yards — you know, all the stuff running backs are primarily intended to do. And now, when Trubisky sucks (most of the time) they can’t rely on the running game to carry them because they have a bunch of short receivers in the backfield instead of actual running backs.

