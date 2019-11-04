Brandin Cooks day-to-day for Rams after getting concussion evaluation

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said wide receiver Brandin Cooks is considered day-to-day this week as he tried to return from a second concussion this season.

Cooks traveled to Pittsburgh during the Rams’ bye week to see specialists after he sustained a concussion early in last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was also concussed in a loss at Seattle early in October.

“It was good,” McVay said of Cooks’ evaluations, per the team’s website. “More than anything, just getting some clarity on what’s been the reason that maybe these things have occurred, how is he feeling. Anytime you can just get some more information with something like this, it’s very helpful. He’s still day-to-day. He was asymptomatic right after, which is always a positive thing.”

Cooks has sustained a number of concussions with the most recent two coming in quick succession. The hope of the secondary opinions is that Cooks gets the advisement he needs to proceed with his recovery and understand his symptoms and response to the injuries.

“For him, just being able to learn more about the entirety of what’s going on and maybe have a better understanding of maybe why some of these things have occurred, I think it gives him a quieted mind and it gives us a good feeling about how we want to progress moving forward with this,” McVay said.

What that means for Cooks’ availability for Sunday’s game back in Pittsburgh against the Steelers remains to be seen. Cooks will see the specialists a second time for a follow-up visit on his status.

“We’ll be very smart with how we ease him back into this whenever that time comes if that’s the decision we make,” McVay said.