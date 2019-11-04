Brian Flores cautions his players against complacency

Getty Images

The previously 0-7 Dolphins are riding a one-game winning streak. And their coach has some advice for them: Don’t get cocky.

“I think it is human nature,” Brian Flores told reporters on Monday regarding the possibility that his players will become satisfied with their first victory of the season. “It’s easy to feel good about a win. I think it’s something that I need to talk about with our team after really any success. Really it’s not necessarily one win, it’s just success. I’m sure the guys feel good. Everybody feels good. But at the same time, we’ve got to turn the page and move on to the next opponent which is a good opponent.”

Before Flores moved on to the next opponent (the Colts), he celebrated his first win as a head coach by having a meal with his spouse.

“I went out to dinner with my wife and we just talked like we normally do,” Flores said. “It was a good night.”

Keeping Flores from getting a big head was that no one came over to say hello while he ate.

“Nobody knows who I am,” Flores said with a laugh.

If he keeps winning they eventually will know who he is — and some of them will undoubtedly go say hello.