Bruce Arians calls Ronald Jones the starting RB moving forward

The Buccaneers started Peyton Barber at running back in their first seven games of the season, but made a change in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Ronald Jones was in the game for the first snaps for the first time this season and head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that Jones will remain in that role going forward.

“I think he handled it really well,” Arians said. “He’s been consistent [and] he’s been more explosive. It’s not that Peyton did anything wrong. I think RoJo has earned the right to play a little bit more and start the ballgame.”

Jones was a second-round pick in 2018, but played sparingly in eight appearances. Arians and others around the team talked him up a lot this offseason and Jones’s play has continued to impress the head coach.

Jones ran 18 times for 67 yards and a touchdown in the 40-34 loss to the Seahawks. He’s run 92 times for 381 yards and three touchdowns this season.