Chargers are hoping Justin Jones, Brandon Mebane return this week

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is hopeful defensive tackles Justin Jones and Brandon Mebane can return this week, but he won’t know for sure until Wednesday or Thursday.

Jones and Mebane have missed the past three games.

The Chargers estimated both as limited on their Monday injury report.

The team had six players listed as did not practice, though the Chargers, of course, did not practice.

Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton (illness), receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring), running back Justin Jackson (calf), linebacker Denzel Perryman (knee), safety Roderic Teamer (groin) and offensive tackle Sam Tevi (knee) were listed as out.