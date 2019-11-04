Christian McCaffrey thought “MVP” chants were “pretty cool”

Getty Images

In the absence of their former MVP quarterback, the Panthers are relying on Christian McCaffrey more than ever.

That includes getting the star treatment — last man out of the tunnel during introductions — and the fans cheering his every move, and bringing down chants of M-V-P along the way.

“That was pretty cool,” McCaffrey said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “We got a lot of ball left. But I think we have some of the best fans in the world. That was pretty special — I was pretty appreciative of that.”

And they appreciated him. He put another 166 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on the board in yesterday’s win over the Titans.

Through eight games, he has 881 rushing yards, 363 receiving yards, and 13 combined touchdowns.

There was a brief scare late in the game, when he was taken to the medical tent briefly, and checked for a concussion. He was quickly cleared, but backup Reggie Bonnafon was out there to take the last few snaps with a 10-point lead, just to be careful.

The Panthers know they have to protect him, since they’re going to have to rely on him down the stretch.