Colts claim Kyle Peko, waive Carl Davis

The Colts made a change to their defensive line a day after losing to the Raiders.

The team announced that they have claimed Kyle Peko off of waivers. Carl Davis was placed on waivers in a corresponding move.

Peko was waived by the Bills on Saturday when they promoted defensive tackle Vincent Taylor to the active roster. Peko spent last season on Buffalo’s practice squad and was back there to open this season until being promoted in September.

Peko recorded four tackles in four games for Buffalo this season. He also had eight tackles in seven games for the Broncos in 2016 and 2017.

Davis appeared in one game for the Colts this season. He’s also played for the Browns and Ravens.