Cowboys extend lead to 30-18 on Amari Cooper touchdown

AP

It was close. Then, it wasn’t.

The Cowboys increased their lead to 12 points with 7:56 remaining on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper.

Cooper, who got off to a slow start, now has four receptions for 80 yards and the score, which put the Cowboys up 30-18.

The Cowboys overcame an illegal blindside block on Randall Cobb, who took out Jabrill Peppers on a 9-yard reception by Jason Witten on the eight-play, 89-yard drive.

If the Giants end up losing, and they are headed that way now down two scores, they will look back on their missed opportunities.

They settled for four field goals after reaching the Dallas 3, 7, 8 and 11. They missed an extra point. They threw an interception with 25 seconds left in the first half that led to a Dallas field goal.

The Giants were close, but not close enough.