Cowboys score 10 points in final 52 seconds of first half to take 13-12 lead

Getty Images

A black cat ran onto the field at MetLife Stadium late in the second quarter, briefly stopping the game. The cat produced the best moves of the night before finally running up the tunnel.

The Cowboys’ luck in East Rutherford seemed to change after that.

On Oct. 13 at MetLife, Dallas fell behind the Jets 21-6 in the first half in a head-scratching 24-22 loss. It remains the Jets’ only victory.

The Cowboys should have trailed the Giants at halftime, but they scored 10 points in the final 52 seconds to take a 13-12 lead into the locker room.

The Cowboys scored a touchdown with 52 seconds remaining in the first half on a 42-yard pass from Dak Prescott to tight end Blake Jarwin to get Dallas within 12-10.

The Giants got greedy, and it cost them. After two incompletions, on third-and-10 from their own 26, the Giants had Daniel Jones throw again.

Xavier Woods had an easy interception, catching the ball at the Dallas 32 and returning it 29 yards to the Giants 39 with 25 seconds left. It was Jones’ 14th turnover of the season.

The Cowboys then got a 52-yard Brett Maher field goal on the final play of the first half.

Prescott threw an interception on his first attempt, and Randall Cobb lost a fumble. Maher missed a 54-yard field goal on another drive.

But the Giants settled for field goals on drives that ended at the Dallas 3-yard line and 7-yard line, and Aldrick Rosas missed an extra point.